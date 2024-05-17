It Ends With Us Trailer: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni In A Tale Of Love And Heartbreak

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: itendswithus)

The makers of It Ends With Us recently dropped its first trailer. The nearly two-minute trailer promises viewers a deeply moving and emotionally charged cinematic experience. Based on Colleen Hoover's romance novel of the same name, the film offers a glimpse into a story filled with passion, heartache, and raw emotion. The trailer introduces viewers to Blake Lively's character, Lily Bloom, a young woman who embarks on a new chapter of her life by opening a flower shop in the bustling city of Boston. Initially, Lily is filled with optimism and joy as she pursues her dreams in the urban landscape.

However, the tone quickly shifts as viewers are introduced to Justin Baldoni's character, Ryle Kincaid. Their initial connection sparks intrigue, but it soon becomes evident that their relationship is far from perfect. As the trailer unfolds, we can witness moments of conflict, anger, and ultimately heartbreak, leading to their painful breakup.

Adaptations often come with adjustments, and It Ends With Us is no exception. While the original book follows the story of a young florist named Lily who falls for the successful neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, the film sees some alterations, notably in the age of the characters. Author Colleen Hoover explained her decision to age the characters and acknowledged the discrepancies between her initial portrayal and real-world professions.

"Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon. As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up. So that's my fault," she told Collider.

In addition to Blake Lively's portrayal of Lily and Justin Baldoni's role as Ryle, the film features Brandon Sklenar as Atlas, Jenny Slate as Lily's friend Allysa, and Hasan Minhaj as Allysa's husband. Flashbacks will play a crucial role, with Alex Neustaedter set to portray a young Atlas and Isabela Ferrer taking on the role of young Lily. Directed by Justin Baldoni and written by Christy Hall and Colleen Hoover, It Ends With Us is slated to hit theatres on August 9.