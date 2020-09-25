'It Always Stings': Varun Dhawan Gets Himself Tested For COVID-19 Because...

Varun Dhawan shared this photo (courtesy varundvn)

Highlights Varun shared a few glimpses of his pre-work routine

"Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori," he wrote

Varun also shared a glimpse of his COVID-19 test

On Fridays, we are usually in the TGIF mood but not actor Varun Dhawan, who decided to start prepping for returning to work. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and his upcoming movie is Coolie No 1, the shooting schedule of which was wrapped in February. For those wondering about Varun's new project, which prompted him to resume work, looks like will have to wait. Varun however is taking all precautions around going back to work in the time of coronavirus. He even got himself tested for the virus, a glimpse of which he shared on his Instagram post. Sharing a photo of himself along with a healthcare personnel in PPE kit, Varun wrote: "Returning to work. With all precautions. Do gaz ki doori. Mask hai zaroori. Swipe to see my test (it always stings). Thank you to all the medical personnel."

Varun Dhawan is one such celebrity, who has constantly been reminding his Instafam about the importance of practising social distancing as the tally for India keep rising. He event spent a socially distant Rakhi, when he wrote: "Feels really odd not being able to see all my sisters this year but to love them and protect them means not seeing them.....so be it. Miss my sisters."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were also low key for Varun Dhawan, who shared this photo:

However, Varun Dhawan kind of lost the social distancing memo when it came to chilling with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. "No I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me," he captioned this loved up photo.

Varun Dhawan co-stars with actress Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the actor's father David Dhawan's 1995 movie. The renewed version too has been helmed by David Dhawan. The film was supposed to release in theatres on May 1 but was postponed because of the lockdown.