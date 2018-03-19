Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh Is Engaged To Bharati Kumar

Actor Kunal Jaisingh, best known for portraying Omkara Singh Oberoi in the popular TV series Ishqbaaz, recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Bharati Kumar. Kunal made the big announcement with an Instagram photo captioned: "Hello fiancee!" Congratulations, Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar! In the photo (which is an adorable moment from the engagement party) Bharati looks stunning in yellow (she accessorised with an elegant pair of earrings) and Kunal compliments her in a smart combination of powder blue and white traditional attire. Shared on Sunday, the photo has garnered over 147,421 'likes' in half a day. Here's what Kunal shared on Instagram:
Highlights
- "Hellooooooo fiancee," wrote Kunal
- Kunal got engaged to long-time girlfriend Bharati Kumar
- Kunal is also reportedly to get married this year
More photos from the engagement ceremony of Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar have been shared by friends and fan clubs on Instagram. Actress Aakansha Malhotra, who was also part of the guest list, Instagrammed updates from the venue. Sharing a photo of the newly-engaged couple, she wrote: "Love you both". Fans and followers have flooded the comments section of photos of the newly-engaged couple with best wishes and blessings: "May god shower them with all the happiness in the world... Kunal Jaisingh, Bharati Kumar ...Really very happy to them together," read a comment while another added: "Congratulations, wish you guys happy long life."
Comments
Kunal and Bharati are expected to get married this year.