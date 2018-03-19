Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh Is Engaged To Bharati Kumar

Congratulations, Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar!

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 10:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh Is Engaged To Bharati Kumar

Kunal Jaisingh shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy kunaljaisingh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Hellooooooo fiancee," wrote Kunal
  2. Kunal got engaged to long-time girlfriend Bharati Kumar
  3. Kunal is also reportedly to get married this year
Actor Kunal Jaisingh, best known for portraying Omkara Singh Oberoi in the popular TV series Ishqbaaz, recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Bharati Kumar. Kunal made the big announcement with an Instagram photo captioned: "Hello fiancee!" Congratulations, Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar! In the photo (which is an adorable moment from the engagement party) Bharati looks stunning in yellow (she accessorised with an elegant pair of earrings) and Kunal compliments her in a smart combination of powder blue and white traditional attire. Shared on Sunday, the photo has garnered over 147,421 'likes' in half a day. Here's what Kunal shared on Instagram:
 
 

Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings

A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) on



More photos from the engagement ceremony of Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar have been shared by friends and fan clubs on Instagram. Actress Aakansha Malhotra, who was also part of the guest list, Instagrammed updates from the venue. Sharing a photo of the newly-engaged couple, she wrote: "Love you both". Fans and followers have flooded the comments section of photos of the newly-engaged couple with best wishes and blessings: "May god shower them with all the happiness in the world... Kunal Jaisingh, Bharati Kumar ...Really very happy to them together," read a comment while another added: "Congratulations, wish you guys happy long life."
 
 

Kunalbharati.... #Roka

A post shared by Aakankshamalhotra8 (@aakankshamalhotra8) on


 
 

@kunaljaisingh @bharati_k. Luv u both

A post shared by Aakankshamalhotra8 (@aakankshamalhotra8) on


 

 

 


Comments
Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar are said to have met on the sets of The Buddy Project, which ran between 2012 and 2014. Bharati, an actress and model, have also featured in shows like Yam Hain Hum, Humse Hai Liife and Ishaa. Apart from Ishqbaaz, Kunal also stars in Dil Boley Oberoi also has TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Doli Armaano Ki and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on his resume.

Kunal and Bharati are expected to get married this year.
 

Trending

kunal jaisinghbharati kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................