Surbhi Chandna, Anika Of Ishqbaaz, To Have Double Role In Show

Actress Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing a double role in an upcoming track of TV show Ishqbaaz. She says it will bring comic relief. As per the current track, viewers will see a twist of events wherein Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) will be seen shooting Annika Oberoi (Surbhi) with a gun. But that is not the end. The makers of the Star Plus show have decided to introduce Anika's lookalike.
Highlights
- Surbi Chandna stars opposite Nakuul Mehta
- The role will be inspired by Aishwarya Rai's character from Josh
- Nakuul Mehta plays Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz
"The initial phase of Annika has always been my favourite when she was elegant yet had a lot of quirky traits. Over time, Annika has now become more poised, more so after her marriage with Shivaay," Surbhi said in a statement.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)