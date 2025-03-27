Ishaan Khatter On Cinema: "Theatrical Films The Ultimate Medium, Dreamscape"

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who will be seen in the upcoming series The Royals, has talked about his love for cinema, describing it as a “dreamscape” and also acknowledged the caliber of storytelling in the streaming space.

“The silver screen, well for me cinema is always, and when I say cinema I mean theatrical films, is always the dreamscape and it's the ultimate medium,” Ishaan, who walked the runway for designer Pawan Sachdeva at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, told IANS.

Ishaan described the feeling of going to the theatres.

“I think it's the one place where you can go and forget about your own life and immerse yourself in a story. So, it will always hold the most special place in my heart.”

However, he emphasized the caliber of storytelling on the streaming platforms.

“But I think we're in a time where the caliber of storytelling is equally or more high even in the streaming space and that comes with its pros and cons, but it's just great to see great work out there in general.”

In The Royals, Ishaan is all set to star alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Netflix recently unveiled the teaser for The Royals, which is slated to be a part of their 2025 release lineup.

Going by the teaser of the series, Ishaan portrays Aviraaj Singh, the charismatic heir to the royal throne of Morpur. He crosses paths with Bhumi's character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a driven and no-nonsense CEO. The Royals marks the first collaboration between Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

He also talked about working with veteran diva Zeenat Aman, who he says quickly became one of his favorite people in the world.

Talking about working with an icon like her, Ishaan told IANS: “So, as if she wasn't already, but from a distance she quickly became one of my favorite people in the world. and I think I'm very happy to report that we had the loveliest time together. But beyond that, she is a screen icon.”

“She's someone that people so desire to see because she brings a grace that only she can and I'm happy to say that you'll get a lot of Zeena Aman with a lot of fun in Royals.”

