Is that Vicky Kaushal Getting A Haircut? 'If You Know, You Know'

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo (courtesy vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal shared a brand new selfie on Instagram

He can be seen getting a haircut by hairstylist Aalim Hakim

Vicky Kaushal added an ROFL caption to his post

Hello there, Vicky Kaushal. On Tuesday, the actor shared a glimpse of his afternoon routine on Instagram and it had something to do with his hair. As soon as lockdown restrictions were eased in Maharashtra, Vicky Kaushal booked an appointment with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. And next you know, he's getting his hair styled by Aalim Hakim. On Instagram, Vicky shared a glimpse of his salon session on Instagram with an ROFL caption. Needless to say, Vicky had his face mask on. In his caption, Vicky referred to a viral video of a kid getting a haircut, in which the little one says: "Baal mat kato... Arey (Don't cut my hair) !" Without explaining his caption further, Vicky added: "If you know, you know."

Vicky Kaushal's Instafam responded to his post in the comments section with more reactions from the viral video: "Main tumko marunga (I will beat you up)," is one such thing the kid had said in the viral video.

Looks like Vicky Kaushal's lockdown hair indeed needed some taming down:

When the nationwide lockdown was imposed last year, Vicky Kaushal got a personalized haircut at home by none other than his brother Sunny Kaushal. "Quarantine cut," Vicky had captioned the photo, which sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Earlier this year, the Uri actor was diagnosed with COVID-19. In a statement shared on Instagram, Vicky wrote that he contracted the virus despite taking necessary precautions. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in horror thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal has wrapped the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Sardar Udham Singh, in which he portrays the titular revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Bahadur - a biopic on India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.