Is Sara Ali Khan Really Moving Out Of Mom Amrita Singh's Home? Here's What She Said

Sara Ali Khan at an event in Mumbai

Highlights I stay with my mother and I'm really happy with her: Sara "Here's to new beginnings," Sara captioned her viral post Sara was last seen in Total Dhamaal

Last week on Valentine's Day, a picture of Sara Ali Khan, which she captioned, "Here's to new beginnings," went crazy viral. After which, the Internet joined the dots that she might be moving out of her mother Amrita Singh's Mumbai home to a new apartment. However, at the recently-held Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards, when Sara was asked if she's moving to a new place, she said that it's a "false rumour," Times Now quoted her as saying. A video of Sara from the event, where she spoke about the same, has also been shared in the Times Now report. "No, it's a false rumour. I stay with my mother and I'm really happy with her," Sara said. She also added, "Inshallah, bahot samay tak unka hi dimag khaati rahungi."

In the picture posted by Sara, she appeared to be unboxing a few cartons, in which a telephone, a table lamp and some decor pieces were kept. Before she shared that picture, the Internet chanced upon another photos of hers loading a car with packed boxes, plant pots and lamps. Of which, Sara recently said that she "takes her luggage everywhere." The Times Now report also adds that the pictures might be part of a promotional campaign for her new TV commercial.

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, take a look at the aforementioned pictures here.

Sara Ali Khan is Amrita Singh's daughter with Saif Ali Khan. She also has a brother named Ibrahim, who stays with her and Amrita Singh.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Two weeks after Kedarnath's release, her second film Simmba hit the screens. Rohit Shetty's Simmba, headlined by Ranveer Singh, earned over Rs 200 crore. Sara hasn't announced her next project yet.