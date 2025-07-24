Is <i>Saiyaara</i> Releasing On OTT Around Diwali? Here's What Report Says

Saiyaara has been creating box office records one after another since its opening day. The Mohit Suri directorial will have an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix in the coming months. But reports suggest, the makers are in talks with Netflix to push the release date around Diwali.

What's Happening

Usually, Hindi films release on OTT platforms after eight weeks of their theatrical release.

Twisting the norm, the makers are trying to widen the window period from 8 weeks to 90 days (three months), as per a Times Of India report.

Mounted on a decent budget of Rs 45 crore, Saiyaara already minted more than Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

As there's no Hindi release around the corner, the makers are trying to maximize its theatrical collections.

Saiyaara, which is supposed to release on Netflix in the second week of September as per normal rule, might release around Diwali if the deal is materialised.

After six days of its release, the film minted Rs 153.25 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is rewriting box office rules with its stellar numbers from day one. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film is now one of the top five highest-grossing films of the year. The list includes names like Vicky Kaushal's historical saga Chhaava (Rs 601 crore), Akshay Kumar's franchise hit Housefull 5 (Rs 183 crore), Ajay Devgn's formula hit Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 163 crore) which is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read | Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara To Have Free Two-Week Run With No Hindi Release In Theatres