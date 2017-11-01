Irrfan Khan Is Not 'Nervous' But 'Excited' For Qarib Qarib Singlle Here's what Irrfan Khan said about his upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle

Irrfan Khan will soon feature in Qarib Qarib Singlle "The romance in the film has old-charm to it," says Irrfan The film is scheduled to release on November 10 Qarib Qarib Singlle. "I am not nervous, I am excited as you don't get to do stories like this very often. It is a romantic tale. The romance in the film has old-charm to it, like we use to see in childhood. And it has characters you can relate with," Irrfan said here on Tuesday. Talking about his role in the film, Irrfan said:



He added: "When I read the script, I felt that movies she (director Tanuja Chandra) made before, this is a different chapter. She is starting a new chapter with Qarib Qarib Singlle. She wanted to make more personal and delicate films, which has more relatable characters."



On box office expectations regarding the film, Irrfan said: "Expectations are always there, it is part of life. You do wonder about the performance of your film but you cannot delve into it for too long. It is good or bad, within days you have to move on and out of it, because this is a weird anxiety and curiosity, which doesn't help with anything."



Amazon Prime Video has signed Irrfan as the lead actor for its upcoming Indian Amazon Original The Ministry.



On the new project, Irrfan said: "Digital medium is the future and we are doing a satire, which we have not done in a long time. A long time ago Manoj Kumar's film came out, which had this song, Ek Tara bole, we haven't seen satire after that and these guys have a strong team and their sensibilities are really mature. So doing a political satire with maturity will be fun."



Qarib Qarib Singlle will release on November 10.



