Irrfan Khan Described His Maqbool Co-Star Tabu As His 'Screen Soulmate,' Recalls Bhawana Somaaya

Irrfan Khaan with Tabu. (Image courtesy: bhawanasomaaya)

Highlights Irrfan and Tabu's first film together was Maqbool

Tabu and Irrfan Khan also co-starred in The Namesake and Life Of Pi

Irrfan and Tabu's last film together was Talvar

In her new Instagram entry, film critic and journalist Bhawana Somaaya shared a still of late actor Irrfan Khan and Tabu. In her post, she recalled that Irrfan, who had worked with Tabu in films like Maqbool, The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Ghaath, Haider, and Talvar, had described the actress as his "screen soulmate." She added in her post, "Irrfan described Tabu as his screen soulmate. He said that whenever we have worked together it has been magic."

In her post, Ms Somaaya stated that Irrfan's Maqbool co-star Tabu "revealed that the credit of transforming Irrfan's screen persona goes to Vishal Bharadwaj." She wrote in her post: "Maqbool changed his destiny, his co-star Tabu revealed that the credit of transforming Irrfan's screen persona goes to Vishal Bharadwaj, who presented Irrfan a relative newcomer like a star and Irrfan agreed with Tabu. He added that when a filmmaker believes in the actor, the actor believes in himself and the chemistry is evident on the screen and that's what happened in Maqbool."

Read Bhawana Somaaya's post here:

The Lunchbox star died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29. He battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Over a span of 30 years, Irrfan Khan starred in several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films. Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! are just a few of them. The actor who acquired a star status over the years, also featured in international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others. His last project was Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.