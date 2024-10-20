Iqbal Khan Makes A Comeback On Instagram After 3.5 Years: "I Didn't Have A Lot To Share"

Iqbal Khan, who rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor's cult show Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, made a comeback on Instagram after a three and half years break last week. In an age of followers and social media craze, the popular television actor doesn't want to run after the virtual fame and he is on social media for the sake of his family only. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Iqbal Khan said, "My family was pretty after my life that I should be on social media. But honestly, I still don't know what to do here. I don't want to get into the algorithms and all, I am just going to post whatever I want and whenever I want. I just want it to be chill and not worry about increasing my followers and keeping up with the algo. I don't have the bandwidth to handle all that."

On being asked why he left Instagram at the first place, Iqbal Khan said to the publication, "I didn't go away from Instagram because it was disturbing my mental peace. I just thought maybe I wasn't meant for it, and I didn't have a lot to share. Kuch hona bhi chahiye daalne ke liye (You need to have something to share). If you are going to the same set daily, you can't create something new every day. At least I can't."

Iqbal Khan, who was sporting a salt-and-pepper look for a while, changed his hair colour recently and announced it in a new reel. When asked if he embraced his age gracefully, the actor said, "I have got more and interesting work with my gray hair. So, I have not been in that situation. Also, the scenario has changed a lot, especially due to OTT, as you have stories today for a 60-year-old person or for a 50-year-old and so on. You couldn't make a film like Jalsa or The Buckingham Murders 10 years ago, but today you can."

Iqbal Khan has an illustrious career on television. He acted in daily soaps like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Kkavyanjali, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan. He acted in films like Jalsa, Indoo Ki Jawani, Unforgettable, to name a few.