Into The Blue: Kiara Advani's Postcard-Worthy Pic From Vacation

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights Kiara posted a throwback from a getaway

She was last seen in Shershaah

The actress has a busy schedule ahead

Kiara Adavni loves to share pictures from her travel diaries. The 29-year-old actress, on Friday evening, shared a picture-perfect throwback moment from what appears to be her Maldives holiday. The actress can be seen soaking up the sun in the picture. She captioned the post: "Seas the day." The post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. The comments section of the post was filled up with heart and fire emojis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented: "Wowww" and added a heart emoji along with it.

Kiara Advani ushered in 2022 with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. They were pictured together at the airport. The stars went for a jungle safari. "And into the New Year we go with renewed faith and gratitude. May 2022 be happier, healthier and safer for all of us," she wrote sharing a video from the getaway.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. She also starred in films like Indoo Ki Jawani, opposite Aditya Seal. She also featured in the horror comedy Laxmii, opposite Akshay Kumar in 2020. Her upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with the 2014 film Fugly. However, her breakout film was 2016's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Disha Patani and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara has also been a part of films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Machine, among others.