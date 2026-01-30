Internet Is Having A Blast Over Rupali Ganguly's Viral '<i>Ghuma Ghumake Marungi</i>' Lines: "Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max"

Rupali Ganguly's popular serial Anupamaa is in the headlines, courtesy the actress's viral scene from the show. The scene shows Rupali ranting in the same breath, building highly tense momentum. Her dialogue "ghuma ghuma ke marungi" reminded the internet of Sunny Deol, while a user humorously called her "Sunny Deol ultra pro max."

Breaking Down the Viral Scene

In the scene, Rupali is seen in a tense face-off with Rajani, portrayed by Rinku Dhawan. When Rinku challenges her on how far she can go, Rupali goes all the way, channeling her anger in a verbal explosion. She's basically saying how she will beat her in every possible manner known to her.

"Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, choti se ghasit ke beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi. Tujhe ghuma-ghuma kar marungi, gira-gira kar marungi, dauda-dauda kar marungi, bhaga-bhaga kar marungi, joota bhigo ke marungi, sandal tod ke marungi, saari lihaaz chhod ke marungi. Dono haathon se marungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se marungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se marungi. Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse ho jayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chot par dhyan de. Bahut marungi!" said Rupali.

It loosely translates to: "I'll grab you by the hair, drag you by your braid into the middle of the market, and beat you. I'll beat you while spinning you around, knock you down and beat you, chase you and beat you, run after you and beat you, beat you with soaked shoes, beat you without a shred of restraint. I'll hit you with both hands. When my hands get tired, I'll kick you, and if my legs get tired, I'll beat you with words. I'll beat you so much that even the pain will be confused about which bones and which injuries to focus on. I'll beat you a lot!"

The Internet's Reaction

As soon as the scene went viral, the internet erupted in a meme-fest below the post, with witty one-liners dropping one after another.

A user wrote, "50 shades of marungi!"

Another user wrote, "When answer is one word but question for 5 marks."

Another comment read, "Sunny Deol ultra pro max."

"My mother when I got 2 in my maths test," wrote another fan.

"My sister when she got to know I used her shampoo," read another comment.

Rupali on the Viral Scene

When a fan praised her brilliant performance in the scene, Rupali responded personally. She wrote on X: "These scenes r literally done back to back and two different scenes in two different units almost simultaneously.... Where is the time to think if I m tired or drained out ... bas karm karte jao ... the writers editors directors and DOP and the ADs help so so so much ... team effort hai ... jab woh log nahi thakte toh main kaise thak jaoon."

These scenes r literally done back to back and two different scenes in two different units almost simultaneously…. Where is the time to think if I m tired or drained out … bas karm karte jao … the writers editors directors and DOP and the ADs help so so so much … team effort… https://t.co/7eW3YZpowr — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) January 28, 2026

Anupamaa, which first aired in 2020, is the official Hindi adaptation of the Bengali serial Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly earned a new fanbase after playing the lead in the show.