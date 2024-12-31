Internet Is Convinced Triptii Dimri And Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Are Holidaying In Finland (Together)

Triptii Dimri is living her best life in the snow-covered Finland, courtesy her Instagram stories. The Animal actor has been actively sharing pictures and videos from her holiday abode. Recently, the actor shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying snowfall. Dressed in a red sweater and black pants, Triptii is having a blast. She can be seen taking a fun slide on the snow also.

Sharing the video, Triptii wrote, "Snowflakes and Smiles...Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Triptii's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant also shared similar videos on his Instagram stories. He also shared a video on his Instagram stories where he can be seen enjoying snowfall of the season. He captioned the video, "Moment." The Internet is convinced that Triptii and Sam are together in Finland.

In recent times, Triptii and Sam are spotted together on several occasions. From dinner dates to late-night drives, Triptii and Sam made headlines throughout the year.

However, Triptii hasn't talked about her relationship in public.

Last year, in a conversation with Zoom, a source close to the actress claimed that Triptii "is very much single." The source said, "Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays."

Triptii Dimri attained a new fanbase after featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She was praised for her performances in projects like Bulbbul and Qala. Triptii had back-to-back releases this year. She was seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.