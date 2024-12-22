The Internet Thinks Triptii Dimri Is Dating Model-Turned-Businessman Sam Merchant. Courtesy: Cotswolds Pics

Triptii Dimri's relationship status has been the talk of the town for quite sometime now. The actress is rumoured to be dating model-turned-businessman Sam Merchant. And, Triptii's latest Instagram entry from Cotswolds has added fuel to the rumours.

While neither Triptii nor Sam has shared any picture with each other from the destination, their individual posts have made fans believe that they are on a vacation together.

In photos posted by Triptii on Instagram Stories, the actress is soaking in the beauty of the countryside in cosy winter outfit. From relishing a scrumptious bowl of fruits to going on nature walks, Triptii is having the time of her life.

See her pics below:

Well, Sam Merchant also shared a series of pictures from the same setting on Instagram. From the coffee table to the berry bowl, these pictures have fans excited. Take a look:

Last week, Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant were spotted enjoying a laid-back Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. The rumoured couple was seen stepping out for a casual lunch date at a local cafe.

As the two made their way into the eatery, Triptii led the way, with Sam following closely behind.

Moments later, Triptii made her exit, posing for a few pictures for the paps before heading off. Keeping things cool and casual, the actress wore a loose black T-shirt paired with wide-legged denim, black sunglasses and matching slippers. She also carried a black sling bag and had a scrunchie on her wrist.

Sam kept it equally stylish in a white t-shirt and black joggers with white stripes on the sides, completing his look with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. She will next appear in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Triptii also has Vishal Bharadwaj's Arjun Ustara in the line-up. She will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the movie.