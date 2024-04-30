Where Are Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar And Other Celebs? In The Comments Of Ibrahim Ali Khan's First Instagram Post

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iakpataudi)

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has finally made his Instagram debut today. The star kid has shared a bunch of pictures that have invited a flurry of comments from several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, filmmaker Karan Johar, and many more. In the post, Ibrahim can be seen sporting two different looks. In the first one, he is wearing a green tee paired with beige pants and green shoes. In another one, Ibrahim is rocking a white tee with maroon accents. He teamed it with matching shorts. A sweater wrapped around his look adds another layer of style.“Legacy? I'll make my own,” Ibrahim wrote in the caption.

Commenting on Ibrahim Ali Khan's post, Kareena Kapoor said “Welcome” and wrote, “Let's shoot together soon?” Director Karan Johar said, “Welcome to Instagram Iggy! Loving the look!” Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda posted, “Iggy on IG WELCOMEEEEEE.” Fashion critic Sufi Motiwala added, “Super excited to review your fashion now.” Ibrahim's aunt, Saba Pataudi, shared red hearts. Fashion designer Eka Lakhani posted fire emojis. Actress Anjali Anand expressed her excitement by writing, “Iggyyyy” and dropping black hearts. Phew!

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's post below:

Not just Instagram, but Ibrahim Ali Khan is also set to make his Bollywood debut. Last year, in an interview with Times of India, Ibrahim's elder sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, was asked what advice she would give to her brother. The star replied, “​​The advice I would give him is what my parents gave me, follow your heart because there is a truth to that. There will be a lot of noise around you, but you have to stay honest and follow your path because that other person's path you admire already has his/her own journey. Don't lie, because the camera will catch it and that is something I have learned. For me, being myself comes easy. Even Ibrahim is a different person, he is honest, and his heart is in the right place, and that is what he really needs."

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, veteran actress Amrita Singh. The duo got divorced in 2004, but continue to co-parent their kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. In 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor. They are parents to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.