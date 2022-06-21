International Yoga Day: Milind Soman Doing What He Does Best, With A Little Help From Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman with wife Ankita. (courtesy: milindusharunning)

As if Milind Soman wouldn't share a post on International Yoga Day. The actor-model, who has quite a reputation as one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry, shared a picture of himself doing yoga along with his wife Ankita Konwar on his Instagram profile. Milind Soman, in his caption, revealed that his wife Ankita Konwar is now a certified yoga instructor. The caption on his post read: "Now that Ankita Konwar is a certified yoga instructor, I am sure I will improve a lot . On International Yoga Day we celebrate one of the most wonderful gifts that India has brought to the world." He added the hashtags #happiness, #life, #love, #yoga, #together and #internationalyogaday.

Milind Soman shared this post:

Both Milind and Ankita swear by yoga. Here's a throwback video of the couple doing yoga on the beach.

Ankita Konwar shared a video on her Instagram profile on International Yoga Day and she wrote: "Started my day with 120 suryanamaskaras this International Yoga Day. I love the discipline and focus it takes to continue repetitive movements, be it long distance running or yoga for a certain period of time. Hope you had a great day too ! If not, focus on your breathing and count your everyday blessing."

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Ankita Konwar shared another set of pictures of herself doing yoga.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, also a marathon runner, in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain

Milind Soman, who became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 hit music video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and an author. He was also seen in the web-series Paurashpur recently. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!