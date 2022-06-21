International Yoga Day 2022: Varun Dhawan Asked Anil Kapoor, 65, What We Were Thinking 'Are You An Alien?'

Anil Kapoor shared a post on International Yoga Day (courtesy: anilskapoor)

On International Yoga Day 2022, 65-year-old Anil Kapoor joined the league of many celebrities by posting photos of himself doing difficult asanas and promoting a healthy lifestyle. In a series of images shared on Instagram, the veteran star is exercising in his gym which has various fitness equipment. In the caption, he gave a piece of advice about yoga helping one's mind and body to stay healthy and happy. He wrote, "Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday! This is my advice so you can also...," and added the hashtag "Jugjugg Jeeyo," which is the title of his upcoming film.

Speaking for everyone, Varun Dhawan commented on the post and gave a shoutout to Anil Kapoor for doing intense yoga poses. He wrote, "Sir are you an alien please be honest how can you be 65 my god this man #inspirational."

Anil Kapoor has often left the internet in awe with his fitness routine. From taking a run on the beach to doing intense strength training at the gym, he has inspired millions with his Instagram posts. He had once shared a video of himself running on the beach after Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and wrote, "During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication..."



On International Yoga Day, other celebs like Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Masaba Gupta also shared Instagram posts. Neha shared a pic of doing a headstand, which is a difficult pose to do. In the caption, she said, "I get it from my father ... his daily practice and me practising everyday ... #shirshasana ... thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan ...."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.