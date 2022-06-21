International Yoga Day 2022: Alia Bhatt's 'Yoga Partner' Has Four Legs And A Tail

Alia Bhatt shared a post with her cat on Yoga Day (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is the happiest around her cats. And guess who her yoga partner was for the day. Her pet Edward, of course. Alia shared an Instagram story about International Yoga Day 2022 and it featured her feline friend lurking around while she did yoga. The actress wore a tank top with grey tight pants and lay on the ground to pet her cat. Atop the video, she wrote, "Happy Yoga Day from my yoga partner and me," with a cat and sun emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's yoga post below:

Last year, on International Yoga Day, Alia shared her first-ever Instagram reel, in which she was doing yoga asanas while her fluffy cat Edward walked around the living room. Giving her fans a glimpse of her house, Alia wrote, "Happy happy yoga day" and added the hashtag, "Breathe For India".

Alia never misses a chance to share some delightful photos and videos with her cat on Instagram. On her wedding day, she shared an adorable picture with Edward and wrote, "Cat of honour."

Here, take a look at some super cute posts of Alia and her cat:

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The sci-fi love story will release in September and also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is set to be the first of a trilogy. Besides this, Alia will later feature in the Netflix film Darlings, who is also co-producing the film.

Soon, Alia will mark her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.