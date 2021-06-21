International Yoga Day 2021: Twinkle Khanna's 'Inner Werewolf,' Karisma Kapoor's Yoga-Crasher And More

International Yoga Day: What Karisma Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and others posted

As it is International Yoga Day 2021, the internet is abuzz with photos and videos urging you to roll out that Yoga mat and execute your favourite asana. But if you are lacking the motivation to do so, all you have to do is visit the Instagram accounts of your favourite celebrities and you are sure to find a post that will tell you why Yoga must be a part of your lifestyle. From physical fitness to mental strength, many of our biggest stars swear by the ancient Indian practice to keep themselves healthy.

And leading from the front is the queen of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor, who is known to be a fan of Yoga. Well, now we know why the actress looks effortlessly young and glowing, all day, every day. On the special occasion, she shared a photo of just how difficult it was to meditate with her dog Chanel in the house. The cute dog can be seen standing on Karisma's Yoga mat as she attempts to meditate. Sharing the photos, she wrote, " This Yoga Day I thought Chanel will not interrupt my Yoga regime....but here we are."

Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her smart quips, shared a photo of her practising Yoga with her daughter Nitara. Sharing the image, she wrote, "I have always said that a round of pranayama a day keeps my inner werewolf at bay. It is the sankalpas I make during my practice that determine the course of my life. "

Actress Dia Mirza also shared a post where she said that Yoga and meditation had helped her align her mind and body. Sharing a photo of herself meditating, the mother-to-be said, "Aligning the mind, body and soul with a daily practice of breathing, stretching and meditating. Lucky to have this open green space so I can be with nature. Being with nature strengthens the immune system, sharpens our senses and improves our general sense of wellbeing. Also brings JOY."

Soha Ali Khan spoke about the positive influence of Yoga on herself with a heartwarming photo along with her daughter. Sharing an image where she is meditating with Innaya, Soha wrote, "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre."

In a similar vein, Esha Gupta shared a stunning video of herself performing Yoga. Posting it she wrote, "Sometimes it's just energising your flow."

Actress Gul Panag also showed us just how fit she was as she pulled off a tough asana. Watch the video.

Actress and fitness enthusiast Karishma Tanna, too, shared a photo of herself performing a complex asana that had her hanging upside down.

