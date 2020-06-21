International Yoga Day 2020: Here's What Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Others Did

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights "Let's look at things from a different perspective," wrote Karisma

"More stretching, less stressing," wrote Kareena

#Balance, wrote Varun

On International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebrities filled Instagram with pictures from their yoga work-out diaries. Kareena Kapoor shared multiples pictures of herself practicing yoga and it is making her Instafam drool. In the pictures, Kareena, on a yoga mat, can be seen doing various yoga poses. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "More stretching, less stressing. Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab." She also added the hashtag #internationalyogaday to her post. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's yoga pictures here:

Karisma Kapoor also celebrated International Yoga Day, but upside down. The actress shared a picture of herself where she can be seen doing a yoga pose upside down, while holding ropes attached to the roof of the room. "Let's look at things from a different perspective," Karisma captioned her picture. She also added the hashtags #staypositive, #stayfit and #stayyou to her post.

Varun Dhawan shared multiple pictures of himself doing various yoga poses on his Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen using a belt as a prop while in another shot, he can be seen doing a different yoga pose. Varun shared the pictures with the hashtags #balance and #yoga.

Milind Soman, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture of himself balancing on one leg and wrote, "Balance, being in the moment, mindfulness and peace is yoga for me." Take a look:

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide regarding the benefits of practicing yoga.