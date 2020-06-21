International Yoga Day 2020: Here's What Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Others Did

"Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab," wrote Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

On International Yoga Day, Bollywood celebrities filled Instagram with pictures from their yoga work-out diaries. Kareena Kapoor shared multiples pictures of herself practicing yoga and it is making her Instafam drool. In the pictures, Kareena, on a yoga mat, can be seen doing various yoga poses. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "More stretching, less stressing. Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab." She also added the hashtag #internationalyogaday to her post. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's yoga pictures here:

Karisma Kapoor also celebrated International Yoga Day, but upside down. The actress shared a picture of herself where she can be seen doing a yoga pose upside down, while holding ropes attached to the roof of the room. "Let's look at things from a different perspective," Karisma captioned her picture. She also added the hashtags #staypositive, #stayfit and #stayyou to her post.

Varun Dhawan shared multiple pictures of himself doing various yoga poses on his Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen using a belt as a prop while in another shot, he can be seen doing a different yoga pose. Varun shared the pictures with the hashtags #balance and #yoga.

Milind Soman, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared a picture of himself balancing on one leg and wrote, "Balance, being in the moment, mindfulness and peace is yoga for me." Take a look:

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide regarding the benefits of practicing yoga.

