Inspired By Mom Shilpa Shetty, Viaan Raj Kundra Tried Gymnastics

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra is following her footsteps on the fitness front. Shilpa, who regularly shares videos from her workout and yoga sessions on her Instagram profile, made an exception by posting a video of her 7-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. In the video, Viaan could be seen doing a back flip. Shilpa captioned the post: "Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it's important for that enormous energy to be channelised well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him but gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practicing. Keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect, and makes them hungry and sleep well."

Viaan Raj Kundra is a self-confessed Tiger Shroff fan and he considers him to be his inspiration. Last month, Viaan's father Raj Kundra shared a throwback video from Viaan and Tiger's gymnastics session together and he wrote: "My little tiger Viaan with his inspiration and idol Tiger Shroff. #flips #inspiration #idol #baaghi #focus. Practice makes perfect! #teamtiger."

On Mother's Day this year, Viaan wrote a super cute letter for his mom Shilpa Shetty. "Dear Mom, Firstly thank you for being so supportive and inspirational in my life. I would like to follow in your footsteps. Please can you tell me what skills do I need? I would also like to say thank you for the lovely food you cook for me. You are the best mom. Love, Viaan," read the letter. Shilpa shared a glimpse of it in her Instagram post.

Shipa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple are parents to a son named Viaan Raj Kundra, 7. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, earlier this year.