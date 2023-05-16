Inside Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Celebrations With Wife Katrina Kaif In His Arms

Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, got the best greeting from wife Katrina Kaif. Katrina's birthday wish was so worth the wait. She posted a picture from the actor's birthday celebrations. The greyscale picture features the couple dancing. The second shot is a happy picture of them from their house. "A little dance, dher saara pyaar ( lots fo love)...Happiest birthday my love," Katrina Kaif captioned the post. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

See Katrina Kaif's post here:

Vicky Kaushal was recently asked if he would ever divorce Katrina Kaif and marry someone else. His reply was, "Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hain. Aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Baccha hoon, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab doon iska main? Itna Khatarnaak sawaal poocha hain! Sir, janmo-janmo tak [I have to go home in the evening and you are asking such twisted questions. I am still a child. Let me grow a little. How do I answer this? Such a dangerous question. Sir, for several lifetimes]."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film released last year. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.