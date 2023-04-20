Aditi Rao Hydari With Team Jubilee In A Pic Clicked By Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth

Team Jubilee pictured together. (courtesy: shwetabasuprasad11)

Shweta Basu Prasad has shared pictures with her Jubileefamily on Instagram. The actress has declared that it's the “best team”. Jubilee premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. The web series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Ram Kapoor, Sidhant Gupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The web series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote, “Happy team [red heart] Thank you, Ishika Mohan Motwane, Vikramaditya Motwane for this. So much love in that room. Thank you so much viewers.” Replying to the post, Aditi Rao Hydari dropped red hearts emojis. Aditi's rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth said, “Group picture was taken and corrected by me. Thanks.” Actor Sidhant simply said, “Nice.”

Vikramaditya Motwane has also dropped a bunch of happy frames featuring his Jubilee team. In the first picture, Shweta Basu Prasad and Aparshakti Khurana are posing for the camera with wide smiles. Next, we got a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari chilling with the team. Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, “Jubilation Pt 1.”

With another series of pics from the party, Vikramaditya Motwane wrote, “Jubilation Pt 2.”

In Jubilee, Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of superstar Sumitra Kumari. Talking about her role in the series, Aditi said, "She's so unapologetic about who she is and the position she holds and the respect she commands by just walking into a room. I usually get to play this sweet girl. To be able to say something and watch the other person squirm was fun. I love the stubbornness of this character.”

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, “Jubilee spins a riveting tale of hubris and ambition, desire and deceit, success and failure, betrayal and comeuppance. Srikant Roy, his diva-wife, a nautch girl-turned-actress and two young men chasing stardom navigate a fast-evolving industry.” He added, “Jubilee captures six eventful years between the weeks leading up to August 15, 1947, and mid-1953. The industry, after negotiating decades of colonial rule, begins to adapt to the role of helping forge free India's national identity.”