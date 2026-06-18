Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Could Be As Big As An Eras Tour Level Event: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again making headlines, this time because the couple has reportedly hired celebrity wedding planner Mark Seed to help organise their big day. While things are under wraps, preparations have been underway “for months” and Seed “can build something spectacular out of nothing”.

If reports about the wedding taking place at Madison Square Garden are true, Darren Olarsch explained that it'll require Era's Tour level planning. He said the event can be done, but organising will be much more complex than a typical wedding because of the size of the venue.

Sources told Page Six that “it will likely take several days to build out the venue for a full-scale wedding and multiple days afterward to take it down again. Tellingly, MSG has no events on its calendar from June 29 through July 6.”

According to Darren Olarsch, founder of On The Move Entertainment, “It would be an Eras-tour level production. It's doable, but it is like planning a concert. What might be a $300,000 wedding somewhere else, inside the Garden would be $3 million. The production team would have to build out overhead structures to bring down the scale, from the 150 -foot height ceiling, so it feels more romantic, close and intimate.

“They would literally build the wedding venue on the floor. Your own mini stage, dance floor and surrounding tables that are all right there, a venue within a venue,” Olarsch said.

Wedding planner Lauren Zizza believes that if Taylor Swift is involved in designing the wedding, the event will have a romantic and fairytale inspired look. She suggested that the themes and visuals could be similar to Swift's various albums.

Another wedding planner believes that if the event takes place inside Madison Square Garden, different areas can be created for each part of the celebration. The source further mentioned that the ceremony might take place in a smaller area within the venue, such as the theatre or another private section.

When it comes to food and catering, people familiar with the wedding industry believe Taylor Swift may choose businesses from Nashville. She is known for helping smaller businesses and working with people she trusts, rather than always choosing the most famous companies.

Mark Seed has a reputation for keeping his clients' events private and he rarely speaks about them. If he is indeed working on Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, it won't be his first high profile event.

Seed has previously planned weddings for celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence's 2019 wedding with Cooke Maroney, which was held at a historic mansion in Rhode Island.