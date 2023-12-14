Inside Taapsee Pannu's 'Favourite Type Of Holiday' - Destination Is An Easy Guess

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: TaapseePannu

Ahead of Dunki release, Taapsee Pannu spent quality time in the Maldives - Bollywood celebs' go-to-destination. Taapsee Pannu's plus one on the trip was a friend. The Haseen Dillruba actor shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation on Instagram. In one picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen relaxing. In another, the actor can be seen dressed in a swimsuit. She can be seen posing happily with her friend. There's another beautiful picture in which Taapsee can be seen enjoying the beauty of the setting sun with her back to the camera. Taapsee Pannu also shared a glimpse of the food she had on her vacation. Taapsee Pannu wrote in the caption, "My favourite type of holiday... Main, machhi aur paani (Me, fish and water)...One place that will attract me to go back again and again and agin." Take a look at the post here:

Taapsee Pannu has a big release ahead - Dunki. This is the first time she has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The makers unveiled a new romantic song, titled O Maahi, on Monday. The love song captures the journey of Shah Rukh Khan (Hardy) and Taapsee (Manu) crossing a desert amid multiple predicaments on their way. Sharing the song on her feed, Taapsee wrote, "Hardy only has one destination in mind for this journey...Manu's heart!#DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Now!" Take a look at her post here:

In the recent years, Taapsee was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba featuring Vikrant Massey. She also starred in Shabaash Mithu which is based on the life of the Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu made her debut as a producer with Blurr. She also acted in that film alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Taapsee's production Dhak Dhak released this year. Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi played the lead roles in the film.