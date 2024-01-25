Inside Suhana Khan's 'Paris In The Rain' Album. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Ananya Panday

Image posted on Instagram . (courtesy: riteishd)

Suhana Khan's Paris album is sugar, spice and everything nice. The 23-year-old actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with The Archies last month, treated her fans on Thursday to some beautiful of pictures from her stay in Paris. In the pictures shared, we can see an effervescent Suhana, posing in the picturesque background of Paris in all its beauty. In the pictures, Suhana can be seen dressed in her winter best. She also shared a picture of her bff Ananya Panday, who was also in Paris and made her international runway debut at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. Suhana captioned the post, "Paris in the rain." Her childhood friend and Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday was among the first to drop a comment below. It read, "My suizieeee pie."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, recently Zoya Akhtar revealed if Shah Rukh Khan came to the sets of The Archies to give a pep-talk to daughter Suhana, who made her debut in the film. Zoya Akhtar was asked by Mid-Day if she invited Shah Rukh Khan on The Archies set for a motivational speech. Zoya told Mid-Day, "No. That is supposed to be my job! I have worked with Siddhant Chaturvedi, I have worked with various newcomers, you don't call in someone and say, 'Give them a pep talk'. You just don't do that." The question was asked in the context that Shah Rukh Khan had a special appearance in Zoya's directorial debut Luck By Chance where he shared a few life lessons with the lead character, played by Farhan Akhtar.

Zoya added, "Shah Rukh, as a person, typifies that. I think he is quite rooted, his old friends are still his friends, the people that gave him a break, the people that stood by him, he stands by them." Zoya emphatically said though that Shah Rukh Khan never visited the sets of The Archies, nor he saw the rushes.

The Archies marked the debut of Suhana Khan along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies screening was a starry affair. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, son Aryan-AbRam and Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber formed the cheer squad for Suhana at the screening.