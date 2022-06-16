Inside Sonam Kapoor's Fully Rocking Baby Shower In London. Here's The Lowdown

Leo Kalyan with Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: leokaalyan)

Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to welcome her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, shared pictures from her baby shower on her Instagram stories. Sonam's baby shower was held in London, where she currently stays with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also shared pictures from the happy day on her Instagram stories. For her special day, mom-to-be wore a pink outfit. Singer Leo Kalyan also performed at the baby shower. Sharing a few pictures from the baby shower, Leo Kalyan wrote: "A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. What is life?"

See the post shared by Leo Kalyan here:

Here are some inside pictures of the décor at the baby shower.

Over the weekend, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor shared a photodump from her time in London. The picture features Sonam acing maternity fashion like a boss.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for several years. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple are currently staying in London.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind. She also had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.