Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Beach Getaway. Bonus: Vayu

Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post is filled with sugar, spice, and everything nice. The actress, along with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, recently went on a beach vacation. To keep everyone in the loop, Sonam shared a series of snaps on Instagram on Sunday. The first image shows the couple sitting by the beach with their backs facing the camera. Next, there are three shots featuring Sonam with her bundle of joy. The mother-son duo can be seen spending quality time playing on the beach.

In her caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “A friend recently asked me, If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be? The answer was so clear,it's just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day. Everything I've ever wanted, everything I've dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It's not about becoming someone else—it's about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. Anand Ahuja love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side.”

Reacting to the post, Sonam's mother, Sunita Kapoor dropped red hearts. Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor also dropped red hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Anand Ahuja said, “What a lovely post. What a lovely note. Love you so much. How lovely! And Faraz Khalid since day 1 always gets the best pictures of us! S.”

In October, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor enjoyed a special family holiday in the Maldives, marking their first trip with their son, Vayu. To share their precious moments, the couple posted a joint carousel on Instagram. The first frame showed the father-son duo sharing a meal, followed by an adorable video of little Vayu taking baby steps. There was also a heartwarming shot of him playing on the beach, followed by a sweet moment of him enjoying the pool with a swim ring. The post continued with a video of the family playing ball at the beach. The last slide featured Vayu running with his uncle, producer Karan Boolani (married to Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor), as they fetched a ball together. The holiday was a thoughtfully planned trip, with Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's sister, taking charge of the arrangements, making it an even more memorable experience for the Kapoor-Ahuja family.

The side note read, “Look at the sea, look how it sings for you! Our own rendition of ‘Yellow', now titled “Blue'! :P Thank you Rhea Kapoor for planning our first holiday w Vayu.” Click here to read the full story.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in 2018. The duo welcomed Vayu in 2022.