Inside Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Movie Date. See Pic

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal stepped out for a movie date on Friday night in Mumbai. The actors watched Deadpool & Wolverine. On his Instagram stories, Zaheer Iqbal shared a picture of wife Sonakshi smiling with all her heart. He added a sticker of Deadpool & Wolverine. No caption needed. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in lead roles and Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Jon Favreau, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Leslie Uggams in supporting roles. The two are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married at their Mumbai residence last month.

This is what Zaheer Iqbal posted:

The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram and they captioned it, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Double XL and Mission Mangal, among others.

Sonakshi Sinha made her web debut with Reema Kagti's Dahaad last year. She recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi. She will next be seen in horror comedy Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Kakuda, which premiered on ZEE5 earlier this month.