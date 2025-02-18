Inside Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha's Paw Patrol-Themed Birthday Bash

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter, Samisha, turned 5 on February 15. On Monday, Shilpa shared a glimpse of the fun-filled birthday bash, and we could not help but notice the cute Paw Patrol-themed decorations.

The video begins with the birthday girl walking into the venue with her big brother, Viaan, and their parents, Shilpa and Raj. The family of four then poses for a happy picture with Raj's parents, Bal Krishan and Usha Rani.

Samisha is later seen having a blast with her little friends, and of course, there are plenty of heartwarming mother-daughter moments between her and Shilpa. But the highlight? The cake-cutting moment – Samisha cut not one, but two beautiful cakes.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty expressed her gratitude to the team that helped put together the magical birthday bash for Samisha.

She wrote, “It takes a village to put a party together, and the smile on her face makes it all worth it! Heartfelt gratitude to all who made it possible.”

Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia posted red hearts.

On Samisha's birthday, Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable wish on Instagram.

The actress wrote, “You bring us so much joy! Thank you for choosing me—I feel so blessed to be your mommy in this lifetime. Happy birthday and a high five to the coolest, smartest, kindest, and funniest 5-year-old I know! Stay happy, blessed, and healthy always. Love you, my jaan.”

Samisha's doting father Raj Kundra also shared a birthday post for his little munchkin. In the Instagram clip, the duo can be seen setting father-daughter goals.

“Happy 5th birthday to my little princess! Watching you grow is the greatest joy of my life, but you'll always be my baby girl. I Will Never Grow Up may be your song today, but Daddy will always be right here, cheering you on at every stage. Love you to the moon and back,” read the caption.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012 and Samisha in 2020.