On Shamita Shetty's 46th Birthday, Shilpa Shetty's Heartfelt Wish For Her "<i>Tunki</i>"

Many many happy returns of the day Shamita Shetty. The actress is celebrating her 46th birthday today (February 2). Amid an outpour of wishes, one special greeting that stole the show unsurprisingly came from her sister Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty has dropped an adorable video on Instagram sending big love to Shamita Shetty. The clip captures some wonderful moments of the duo. From being the best gym buddies to the perfect travel partners, the snippets highlight their fantastic sibling revelry. Shilpa Shetty called the birthday girl her “safe place, biggest cheerleader and forever best friend.” Do you know, Shilpa lovingly calls Shamita “Tunki”? The video also hints at the sisters' love for food and fashion.

Shilpa Shetty's kids — Viaan and Samisha's camaraderie with their aunt is unmissable in the heartwarming post. Bonus: Shilpa and Shamita's throwback pictures from their childhood.

The lovely side note read, “Happy Birthdaaaayyyy to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets! As you blow out the candles, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. We love you more than you could ever know, my Tunki—always and forever. Whatever happens, I have your back! Stay blessed and happy always!”

Replying to the sweet message, Shamita Shetty said, “Love you Munki.” Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Happy bday beautiful.”

Shilpa Shetty's husband-businessman Raj Kundra also wished his sister-in-law a happy birthday. He dropped a video on his Instagram Stories where Shamita was seen playing a guitar. Meanwhile, Raj sang the Happy Birthday song but with a hilarious twist.

The caption read, “Happy birthday my dearest sister. Shamita Shetty may my badly sung words come true soon. Eligible bachelors, please apply by DMing Shamita your six-pack pictures directly.”

Shamita Shetty debuted in Bollywood with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. The Aditya Chopra-directed musical romance was led by Shah Rukh Khan. Shamita has been a part of movies like Fareb, Cash, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Agnipankh and Bewafaa. She was last seen in The Tenant.