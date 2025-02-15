Shilpa Shetty’s Birthday Wish For “Darling Daughter” Samisha Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are on cloud nine. After all, their daughter Samisha is celebrating her 5th birthday today (February 15). Guess who came up with the sweetest wish for the little munchkin? It was her mother Shilpa, of course.

On the special occasion, Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable video on Instagram featuring Samisha's super-adorable moments. From taking her first steps to growing into a little fashionista and her food outings to travel diaries — the video is sugar, spice and everything nice. Bonus: Samisha's lovely smile.

At one point, Samisha, says, “I'm a Barbie, let's go party.” Dolled up in a cutesy pink dress, we had no reason to disagree. Major highlight: Samisha's sibling revelry with her older brother Viaan. Oh yes, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made it to the montage as well.

Shilpa Shetty's heartfelt wish for her “darling princess” Samisha read, “You bring us so much joy! Thank you for choosing me—I feel so blessed to be your mommy in this lifetime. Happy birthday and a high five to the coolest, smartest, kindest, and funniest 5-year-old I know! Stay happy, blessed, and healthy always. Love you, my jaan.”

Reacting to the post, Raj Kundra commented, “Our Princess.” Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita wrote, “Ale aleeeeee. My baby.” Here's what Bhagyashree had to say, “Happy birthday to sweet Samisha.”

Raj Kundra also posted a cute birthday note for Samisha Shetty. In the video, the duo dishes out absolute father-daughter goals.

The side note said, “Happy 5th birthday to my little princess! Watching you grow is the greatest joy of my life, but you'll always be my baby girl. I Will Never Grow Up may be your song today, but Daddy will always be right here, cheering you on at every stage. Love you to the moon and back.”

You just cannot miss Shamita Shetty's heartiest greetings to her “lil cutiepatootiepudding” Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. Samisha was born in 2020.