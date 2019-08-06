Inside Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's Bungalow - 'Beautiful Home By A Beautiful Homemaker'

Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Highlights "Beautiful homes are made by beautiful home makers," wrote Shah Rukh Gauri Khan is a celebrated interior decorator She has designed the exquisite interiors of Mannat tastefully over the ye

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's plush sea-facing bungalow at Bandstand in Mumbai, features in the latest edition of Casa Vogue magazine and on his Instagram page, Shah Rukh shared a picture from the bungalow's exclusive photoshoot, featuring his wife Gauri, who has designed the exquisite interiors tastefully over the years. "Beautiful homes are made by beautiful home makers. Bas," Shah Rukh captioned the post. In the picture, Gauri, dressed in a Gauri & Nainika peplum gown, can be seen fixing her hair in the mirror of a state-of-the-art bathroom, decked with crystal decor pieces and other artistic additions.

"I don't like minimalist spaces," Gauri Khan told Casa Vogue, adding, "I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It's essential to make something your own."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post from the photoshoot, featuring Gauri:

Gauri Khan shared the details of her favourite things in the house, which mostly includes the over-scaled silhouettes - a jade Ganpati, a pair of four-foot tall black vases from Paris and a life-sized marble Radha-Krishna sculpture to name a few. To cater to Shah Rukh's interests, the entrance to the theatre of Mannat (yes, there's a 42-seater private theatre in the home) is decked with vintage posters of Bollywood films like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam.

The six-storey bungalow has multiple bedrooms, a terrace, a garden, personal quarters and expansive entertainment spaces with influences from around the world including Italian architecture and neo-classical elements.

Gauri Khan is a celebrated interior decorator and she has designed several posh restaurants in Mumbai along with celebrities' homes. Gauri is the force behind some exquisite corners in the homes of Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan while she's decorated the entire place for Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking to Casa Vogue, Gauri Khan said that Mannat served as her family home while it doubled as a 'blank canvas' to let her 'grow and develop as an interior designer.'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are parents to Aryan, 21, Suhana, 19, and six-year-old AbRam.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.