Advertisement

Inside Shabana Azmi's Holiday Diaries With Husband Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar is credited with films like Sholay, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewar and Don.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Inside Shabana Azmi's Holiday Diaries With Husband Javed Akhtar
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Shabana Azmi recently shared a postcard-worthy photo of herself with her husband, renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar from their travel diaries.

The actress posted the picture on her Instagram stories. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding hands. Shabana rests one hand on Javed's shoulder as they both smile for the camera.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on January 17. The veteran poet received a special gift from Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor. The couple presented a customised cake that paid tribute to Javed Akhtar's most iconic films, including Sholay, Deewaar and Shaan. 

The highlight? Well, the cake featured Javed's face superimposed on characters from these legendary movies. A message on the cake read, "A man of character(s)."

Sharing a photo of the cake on her Instagram, Javed's wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan's gift to Javed on his birthday. Look carefully at the cake. It's Javed's face in the characters."

Javed Akhtar is credited with films like Sholay, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewar and Don.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Entertainament
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com