Inside Shabana Azmi's Holiday Diaries With Husband Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi recently shared a postcard-worthy photo of herself with her husband, renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar from their travel diaries.

The actress posted the picture on her Instagram stories. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding hands. Shabana rests one hand on Javed's shoulder as they both smile for the camera.

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on January 17. The veteran poet received a special gift from Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor. The couple presented a customised cake that paid tribute to Javed Akhtar's most iconic films, including Sholay, Deewaar and Shaan.

The highlight? Well, the cake featured Javed's face superimposed on characters from these legendary movies. A message on the cake read, "A man of character(s)."

Sharing a photo of the cake on her Instagram, Javed's wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sidharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan's gift to Javed on his birthday. Look carefully at the cake. It's Javed's face in the characters."

Javed Akhtar is credited with films like Sholay, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewar and Don.