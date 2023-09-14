Inside Rashmika Mandanna's Cardio Regime: 'My Soul Is Leaving My Body And Coming Back'

Rashmika in the video. (Courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

If you want to describe Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram entry in one word, it's jaw-dropping. The Pushpa actor shared a video from her excruciating cardio regime. In the video, we can see Rashmika sweating it out and it's not that easy. Rashmika's facial expressions can vouch for the fact that she felt a lot of pain while doing this cardio exercise. Rashmika described her exact feeling in these words, "My soul is leaving my body and coming back." The video was presumably taken by Rashmika's fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh. However, Rashmika's never-say-die spirit needs to be lauded for this effort. The actor also revealed that her "inner beast" felt happy after looking at this video. Rashmika wrote in the caption, "This is a video junaid.shaikh88 has captured- where my soul is leaving my body and coming back...He's turning me into a super human slowly and steadily... looking at this video makes the inner beast in me very very happy I must say..."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Rashmika shared lovely pictures from her assistant Sai's wedding. Rashmika chose an orange-coloured saree for the occasion. Rashmika wrote in the caption, "So it's been almost 6-7 years since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who's also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day.. It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy. I tho still can't believe he's married now.. but it truly makes me super happy. Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi.. god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always."

Take a look at Rashmika's post here:

Last month, Vijay and Rashmika reunited with their Geetha Govindam director Parasuram on the occasion of the film completing 5 years. Rashmika captioned her post, "Happy Independence Day from us to you and Happy 5 years of Geetha Govindam my loves... Thank you for everything. Really. Always extremely grateful."

Take a look at the post here:

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye last year. In the film, she acted with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra this year. She will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.