Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' New Year Celebrations - Bonus Natasha Poonawalla

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from her new year celebrations on her Instagram account. Looks like the actress had a fantastic time along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas and her friend and businesswomen Natasha Poonawalla. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote: "Photo dump* So grateful for friends family and friends. Here's to celebrating life. Adore you Natasha Poonawalla." She tagged "Heaven" as the location in the post along with hashtags like #2022 and #happynewyear. Reacting to the post, Nick dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

The first picture features herself in a pink dress, resting on a yacht's deck while Nick Jonas was dressed in a colourful shirt. In the second picture, Priyanka can be seen sunbathing in orange swimwear while the third picture features herself raising a toast. In one of the pictures, the actress is also seen wearing a 'Happy New Year' glasses at dining.

Recently, Nick Jonas shared a mushy picture along with Priyanka Chopra. In the picture, the couple can be seen twinning in white outfits. Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek. Sharing the post, Nick wrote: "My forever New Years kiss."

In terms of work, Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and features Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra featured in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.