What Preity Zinta Posted After Her Lunch Date With Iulia Vantur

Preity Zinta with Iulia Vantur. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta has proved to be a perfect host to her friend and model Iulia Vantur in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the Dil Se actress posted a set of pictures of herself and Iulia from their lunch date. In the pictures, Preity can be seen sporting a white top while Iulia looks gorgeous in a black outfit. They both look happy while posing for selfies. In her caption, Preity wrote: “Admit it Iulia Vantur, life would be so boring without me. #girlfriends #lunchdate #photodump.” Iulia Vantur was quick to react to the post.

Agreeing with Preity, Iulia wrote: “You are so right, the best day in LA. I love you” and added a few hugging and red heart icons to her comment.

Fans of Preity Zinta also flooded her post with heart icons.

Preity Zinta and Iulia Vantur are good friends. Back in 2016, Preity's close friend and actor Salman Khan attended her wedding reception with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The same year, the actress attended Iulia's birthday and even shared a couple of photos with her in a now-deleted post on Instagram. Preity also often hangs out with Iulia when in Mumbai.

Preity Zinta is now enjoying motherhood. She and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy in November last year. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, Preity had written, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives... Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins.”

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. On her Instagram handle, the actress frequently posts photos of herself and Gene Goodenough together.

Recently, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrated Holi. Preity shared a late Holi post and captioned it, “Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now and there is little to celebrate, we couldn't let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic and since the babies were born. It was amazing to be with friends and family and celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals especially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you #Artha Karen & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting.”

Apart from Dil Se, Preity Zinta has worked in films like Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai. Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.