Inside Newlyweds Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's 'Unconventional' Haldi Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat had an "unconventional Haldi" and their latest Instagram posts stand as proof. A day after treating their Instagram to pictures from their fun-filled reception, newlyweds Kriti and Pulkit posted pictures from their Haldi ceremony in Delhi. In the pictures, the couple can be seen smearing each other's faces and bodies with not Haldi but multani mitti. For the event, Kriti can be seen wearing a lovely orange ensemble while Pulkit can be seen complementing her in a yellow kurta. For the caption, they wrote, "Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for Pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw Pulkit into the pool :) I'm grateful."

A day earlier, they shared pictures from their reception party. For the reception, Pulkit looked suave in a crisp white shirt paired elegantly with black pants, accentuated by a matching waistcoat and a dazzling black blazer adorned with intricate sequin detailing. Meanwhile, Kriti looked elegant in a strapless floral gown. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the caption read, "Right here, right now's all we got! #Mr&Mrs."

A couple of days back, Kriti and Pulkit shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The couple captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye." The couple got married this month after dating for a few years. Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You." Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding.