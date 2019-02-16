Inside Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Sania Mirza And Other Guests

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya pose with Sania Mirza and other guests (Image courtesy: Instagam)

While we wait for the official wedding photos of singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya, who married last night in Hyderabad, we bring to you some of the inside pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The functions were attended by tennis star Sania Mirza, her sister Anam, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana and others. On Valentine's Day (February 14), a mehendi ceremony was hosted, followed by combined sangeet and engagement functions. Pictures of these stars from the venue - Falaknuma Palace - have been shared widely by several fan clubs on Instagram. The soon-to-be married couple singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya also pose with their guests. Neeti looks beautiful in a silver gown while Nihaar complemented her in a tuxedo.

Sania Mirza wore a stunning pink and golden lehenga choli set. Here's a closer look of what she wore.

Meanwhile, Anam Mirza treated us to a picture of what appears to be the wedding mandap on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at a picture of Neeti and Nihaar from one of the functions.

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya confirmed their wedding last month. They appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show during which, they spoke about their relationship. "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... There on started our love story," Nihaar said.

After the wedding, Neeti and Nihaar will host a wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai later this month.