Inside Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Sania Mirza And Other Guests

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya got married on Friday night

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 16, 2019 11:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya's Pre-Wedding Festivities With Sania Mirza And Other Guests

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya pose with Sania Mirza and other guests (Image courtesy: Instagam)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya's wedding venue is the Falaknuma Palace
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana attended the functions with wife Tahira Kashyap
  3. Neeti and Nihaar will host a wedding reception n Mumbai later this month

While we wait for the official wedding photos of singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya, who married last night in Hyderabad, we bring to you some of the inside pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The functions were attended by tennis star Sania Mirza, her sister Anam, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana and others. On Valentine's Day (February 14), a mehendi ceremony was hosted, followed by combined sangeet and engagement functions. Pictures of these stars from the venue - Falaknuma Palace - have been shared widely by several fan clubs on Instagram. The soon-to-be married couple singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya also pose with their guests. Neeti looks beautiful in a silver gown while Nihaar complemented her in a tuxedo.

 

 

vvevdp4

Screenshot of Tahira Kashyap's Instagram stories

 

d31esl9o

Screenshot of Tahira Kashyap's Instagram stories

 

Sania Mirza wore a stunning pink and golden lehenga choli set. Here's a closer look of what she wore.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

- @sarojjalan - @makeupbyaliyabaig Styled by- @anammirzaaa

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

 

Meanwhile, Anam Mirza treated us to a picture of what appears to be the wedding mandap on her Instagram stories.

gvanmgd

Screenshot of Anam Mirzaa's Instagram stories

 

Take a look at a picture of Neeti and Nihaar from one of the functions.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) on

 

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya confirmed their wedding last month. They appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show during which, they spoke about their relationship. "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... There on started our love story," Nihaar said.

After the wedding, Neeti and Nihaar will host a wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai later this month.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Neeti Mohan Nihaar PandyaNeeti Mohan Nihaar Pandya wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaPulwama AttackAmarinder SinghPM ModiPakistanSatya Pal MalikJaish-e-MohammadLive TVArun JaitleyEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSoldierCRPF Terrorist AttackDelhi WeatherWeatherXUV300XUV300 PriceGalaxy M30Redmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................