Inside Mukti Mohan's Sangeet : Twirls, Thumkas And More

The Mohan sisters in a still from the video. (courtesy: neetimohan18)

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur got married earlier this week and the photos and videos from the festivities keep getting better and better. Singer Neeti Mohan, sister of the bride, shared a video of a performance of the Mohan sisters and she wrote, "Jija Saali Dance. #KunalKoMiliMukti." In the comments, Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis. Meanwhile, Neeti Mohan shared more pictures from the event and wrote, "Sangeet night done right. Grateful to our friends, family and guests... Aap logo ne Raunak laga di. Thank you Ayushmann Khuarrana, Tahira Kashyap, Aakriti Ahuja, Varushki for lighting up the evening. Varushka's performance was the highlight of the evening for me! Thanks Ayush for singing and making our family drool over you yet again. Bharti Singh, you are the funniest and the cutest. We adore you. Logon ka hass hass ke pait mein dard ho gaya. We missed you Golla and Harsh. The Dashing Savaria, Salman Yusuf Khan and the elegant Faiza. The most punctual and loving guest Anu Malik ji, we love you."

Check out the video posted by Neeti Mohan here:

Sangeet night done right - see photos:

Earlier, Mukti Mohan shared photos from her big day on her social media handle and she wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection, with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife #KunalKoMiliMukti." See the wedding album here:

Mukti Mohan is the star of TV reality shows including Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Her film credits include Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story and Daruvu. Mukti Mohan was also a part of the web-series Inmates.

Kunal Thakur, also an actor, starred in the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and much recently in the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal.