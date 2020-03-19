Inside MOM Actress Sajal Ali's Abu Dhabi Wedding. See Trending Pics

Sajal photographed with Ahad. (courtesy sajalaly)

Sajal Ali, who starred as late actress Sridevi's daughter in the 2017 thriller MOM, recently got married in Abu Dhabi and pictures from her wedding are trending big time on social media. The actress, who married her long time-boyfriend Ahad Raza Mir, shared pictures from her wedding festivities and dreamy can't even begin to describe them. The bride wore red, while the groom complemented her in a cream outfit. The couple shared pictures on their respective Instagram profiles. Sharing pictures from her wedding, Sajal wrote: "Hello Mr Mir. In Abu Dhabi."

Check out the picture here:

Here are some more pictures from Sajal and Ahad's wedding:

Meanwhile, Sajal's sister Saboor, who also happens to be an actress, posted a set of lovely pictures with the bride and the bridesmaids. She wrote in her caption: "They say time flies, but I wish time could stop at this particular moment when I was getting you ready for your nikkah, reminded me of all the memories I have shared with you in of our time together, as much as I wanted you to stay, I knew that you will still be my guiding star, my protector and my big bully sister."

According to news agency IANS, the couple got engaged last June. Sajal and Ahad's wedding was a private three-day affair, which was attended by close friends and family. On the work front, Ahad and Sajal be seen next in the Zee5 series Dhoop Ki Deewar.

(With inputs from IANS)