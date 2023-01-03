Ex Pak Army Officer Accuses Actors Of Being 'Honey Traps', Their Response

Sajal Ali made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 Sridevi film 'Mom'.

Pakistan actors Sajal Ali and Kubra Khan shot down the allegations that they were being used as 'honey traps' by the country's army. Sajal Ali, who featured opposite Sridevi in the Bollywood film 'Mom', said that character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.

"It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin," the 28-year-old actor tweeted.

It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin. — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) January 2, 2023

Her statement comes after a retired Pakistan Army officer, Adil Raja, claimed in a YouTube video that some of the country's female actors were used by the military to trap politicians. He does not name the actors in the video but did give out their initials.

Internet sleuths were quick to the conclusion that the actors in question could be Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat.

Kubra Khan also responded to the ex-military officer's allegations saying that she will take action against him. In an Instagram story, she wrote "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

"Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first."

She asked Adil Raja to come up with proof within three days or apologise publicly.

Actors Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat have refrained from reacting to the ongoing controversy.