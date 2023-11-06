Inside Katrina Kaif's Tough Tiger 3 Workouts: 'Created Alter Ego, She Was Going To War'

Image was shared by Katrina Kaif. (Courtesy: katrinakaif )

With only a few days left for the release of the most awaited film of this year, Tiger 3, its lead actor Katrina Kaif treated her fans to some videos of the physical training and preparation, she had to undergo to reprise her role of agent Zoya in the third part of the franchise. In the videos and stills shared, we can see the Tiger star going through rigorous training to prepare for the film. Sharing the post, Katrina Kaif expressed her thoughts while filming for the high-octane drama. She wrote, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, "Pain is just another sensation “ ….Don't be afraid of it ,don't run from the pain. Many days,I was so tired; it felt different this time…tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today. During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn't tired; she was going to war!….your mind will stop you much before your body does."

The actress further continued, "Once you decide, commit and do it… no matter what! And the work is always worth it. I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention……To be better…….Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world ….. nervous, excited …Just a few more days to go."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post below:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to rule the big screens with Tiger 3.The film will open to theatres on November 12 (Diwali day). A day back, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said Tiger 3 is “running riot in advance booking.” The film critic added that “no Hindi film has dared to open on Diwali Day in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]....Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?”

The advance booking for Tiger 3 started on Sunday, November 5. As per the early estimates by Taran Adarsh, Tiger 3 advance booking has started on a “thunderous note.” Sharing a poster of Salman Khan's character from the film on X (formerly Twitter) , Taran Adarsh wrote, “Tiger 3 at national chains…Tickets sold for Sunday [Day 1]…Tiger 3 advance booking starts off on a thunderous note. #PVRInox: 20,000 #Cinepolis: 3,800…Total: 23,800.”

The trailer of Tiger 3 came out last month. At the time of releasing it, Salman Khan said, “Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal!”

Tiger 3 is the third film of the Tiger franchise. It is backed by Yash Raj Film. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will make a special appearance in the film.