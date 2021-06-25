Inside Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Sister Kareena, BFF Amrita And Others

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses of her birthday party

Sha also shared a post comprising stunning pics of herself

"Making my years count, instead of counting the years," she wrote

Karisma Kapoor, 47 today, is "making her years count, instead of counting the years" and we couldn't agree more. On Friday, the actress shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations and they are everything nice. On her special day, Karisma picked a black and gold top and black trousers as her outfit and spent her birthday with sister Kareena Kapoor, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, BFF Amrita Arora and close friend Haseena Jethmalani. Sharing a couple of pictures of herself posing against red foil curtain at her birthday party, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Making my years count, instead of counting the years. #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove." Karisma shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram story too. Kareena Kapoor also posted a photo of Karisma cutting her birthday cake with her family, including her kids Samiera, Kiaan, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe."

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Karisma's Instagram story.

Amrita Arora, in her birthday post for Karisma Kapoor, shared a group photo from the party and wrote: "Happy birthday my darling Karisma! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove love you."

Earlier on Friday, Kareena Kapoor wished her sister in the most adorable way possible. "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo," read the caption of her post comprising a video collage.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood where she shared screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.