Inside Hina Khan And Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's Maldives Vacation

Hina Khan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal (Courtesy realhinakhan)

Television actress Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are currently holidaying in Maldives and pictures from their beachside vacation is sure to make any person go green with envy. The couple are continually sharing envy-inducing posts on their respective Instagram profile. We chanced up on a video on Hina Khan's Instagram, timeline which features the couple snorkeling in the blue waters of Maldives and the actress broke into an impromptu underwater dance with her beau. "An impromptu dance in the deep with a deep fella, the overwhelming serenity of the deep blue, the breathtaking corals and the complex life forms and cycles all around you in the mighty Indian Ocean' it's hard not to believe in love after all only love can be droll, deep, defiant yet beautiful. Thank you for this amazing experience," she captioned the video.

Hina and Rocky are continually updating fans with photos and videos from their beachside vacation. In another picture, Hina can be seen soaking up the sun in the beach. "Yes, I am a water baby because all the troubles wash away in the water and all u can hear is you," she captioned her photo.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating each other for quite some time now. On the actresses' 31st birthday, Ricky hosted a birthday bash for his lady love, which was attended by close friend Vikas Gupta, Kanchi Singh, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala, Roshni Wadhwani, Rohan Mehra and Malini Kapoor.

Earlier this year, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal jetted off to Dubai for a short trip. It was a work-cum-leisure trip since Hina was also part of the Dubai Fashion League. Here are photos from Hina and Rocky's Dubai trip.

On the work front, Hina Khan is currently part of the second season of the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show features Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu.