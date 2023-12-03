Inside Boman Irani's Birthday Celebration With Friends Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan And Others

Still from a video posted by Farah Khan. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

3 Idiots star Boman Irani celebrated his 64th birthday in the presence of his family and friends from Bollywood. A day after the celebrations, choreographer Farah Khan shared an inside video on Instagram from the actor's birthday celebration. In the clip, Boman can be seen cutting his birthday cake in the company of his friends Farah, actor Abhishek Bachchan and choreographer Shiamak Davar among others. Sharing the post, Farah Khan wrote, "Birthdays should be celebrated like this.. with people who love you n Parsis.. happy birthday my dearest @boman_irani ur getting hendshomer every year.. @zenobia.irani sorry I couldn't resist.. @bachchan @shiamakofficial @kunalvijayakar @karuna_badwal n cameraperson jojo .. what a lovely night."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Farah Khan, who is a co-judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi dropped a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram a few days back. The BTS clip gives us a glance at funny shenanigans between the judges. It begins with Farah introducing the set to her Instagram family. The choreographer-turned-director can be heard saying, “Hi guys we are on the first day of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Panning the camera towards Malaika Arora, Farah said, “And I have a quiz for the queen Malaika [Arora]. Aapke ghar mein jab electricity jati hai use kya kehte hain? [What do you call it when there is a power cut at home?]” After pondering for a few seconds, Malaika Arora said, “Short circuit?” Then the camera pans towards Arshad Warsi, who was already staring at Farah Khan as if he knew where this was all going. The moment Arshad comes in the frame, Farah can be heard excitedly saying, “And we have short circuit here. Aaj Munna Bhai nahi aaye? [Today, Munna Bhai didn't come?]” Responding to this. Arshad said, “Nahi, aaj Munni Bhai hai sath mein. [No today Munni Bhai is with me.]” The clip concluded with Malaika's priceless reaction. She said, “Ughh disgusting, kam***e chup bas kar yaar. [Shut up. Please enough.]”

Farah Khan was referring to Arshad Warsi's character Circuit from the 2003 blockbuster Munna Bhai and Malaika Arora's hit number Munni Badnaam Hui from the 2010 film Dabangg.

Full marks to Farah Khan for the caption. She wrote, “When circuit meets Munni Bhai…onset Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Fam (Farah [Khan]-Arshad[Warsi]-Malaika [Arora])” ]. The comments section was flooded with laughing emoticons. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa host and actress Gauahar Khan said, “Wow, that's what's happening in front of us on sets, I see”.

Coming back to Boman Irani, he is gearing up for his next release Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Boman Irani has worked in two film Om Shanti Om and and Happy New year directed by friend Farah Khan.