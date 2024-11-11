Inside Archana Puran Singh's 94-Year-Old Mother's Ferry Trip: "Our Parents Were Doing Something Right..."

Archana Puran Singh shared a heart-melting video in which her 94-year-old mother can be seen taking a ferry ride to meet her grandchildren. The video captures the elderly woman's joy and excitement as she traverses a long journey overcoming her age-related predicaments. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Archana wrote in the caption, "PART 1: My mom. 94... and still going strong. Our parents were doing something right that we don't do nowadays, but looking at @ayushmaansethi, it seems I did something right too! Ayush held the hand of 'Nani' in childhood and did not leave her till today. For him, his Naani is his. #MOM #94."

Giving a live commentary on the whole episode, Archana can be heard saying in the video, "My mother, who is 94 years old, is telling me that she wants to meet her family and grandchildren, so we took her by ferry. She is so excited to meet her grand- and great-grandchildren." She then flips the camera towards her mother and says, "Mummy, at 94, you are climbing onto the ferry."

The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. A user wrote, "Oh wow she is so active and beautiful. She looks In her 80's." Another comment read, "Aww I miss your mini vlogs.. with Naani and bhagyashree.. May God bless her.. qki 90+ lagti bhi nahi hai naani.. Naani keh sakti hain ki "abhi to mai jawan hu".. Another comment read, "God bless her with a healthy and happy life." Actor Sheeba wrote, "God Bless. Love her spirit." Take a look:

Archana Puran Singh has simultaneously worked on films and daily soaps. She is popular for her roles in movies like Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Jhankaar Beats, to name a few. Archana married actor Parmeet Sethi on 30 June 1992. They have two sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan.