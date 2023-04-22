Inside Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Lunch Date In Bengaluru

Anushka and Virat with the eatery staff. (courtesy: shrisagarctr)

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli scooped some time out of their busy lives and stepped out for a lunch date with their families on Saturday. We got glimpses of the lunch date through Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories. Anushka posted a picture with Virat and her family. She also posed with the restaurant staff. The actress also shared pictures of the food that she had at the eatery. Meanwhile, the Instagram handle of Bengaluru's Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room restaurant also posted pictures of the star couple with the staff and it was captioned: "Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary Virat Kohli and the beautiful Anushka Sharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again."

See the pictures shared by Anushka Sharma here:

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.