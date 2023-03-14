Inside Anshula Kapoor's 'Chaotic Fun' Ramp Debut At Lakme Fashion Week

Anshula Kapoor shared this image.(courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Hey folks, Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for the first-time last Friday and we can all agree that she killed it on stage. On Tuesday, Anshula shared a video of her big day and elaborated on how this opportunity came knocking at her door only a few hours before the show began. In the video, we can see the showstopper, Anshula, owning the stage as she walks the ramp, looking all glamorous . Dressed in a phenomenal silver gown designed by Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai, Anshula captivated the audience as she walked with confidence and a wide smile. Also featured in the video are the other showstoppers, Sonakshi Sinha, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Antara Marwah. Bonus is of course actor Arjun Kapoor, who can be seen standing and cheering for Anshula. Sharing the video, Anshula gave a shoutout to the designers and also brother Arjun for being her biggest cheerleader.

"So, I did a thing last Friday. There aren't too many people I would wake up at 5 am to catch a flight back to the city!! But then there's @mohitrai. A day before the show I get a casual call from him, and he goes “will you walk for @itrhofficial tomorrow afternoon? Just do it na!”My first ramp walk and the only way to describe it is chaotic fun! Honestly, still in disbelief that this happened, but I'm so glad I said yes! Thank you @itrh_ridhibansal @ruchikrishnastyles @mohitrai @nannika.bhuptani, every single person from @teammrstyles & obviously @rahulgangs_ for making me feel amazeeeee & handholding me through it all. @arjunkapoor I love you. I can leap out of my comfort zone because I know I have you in my corner to catch me if I slip. Thank you for being my loudest cheerleader (quite literally this time hehe)", Anshula wrote in her caption.

Take a look at the video here:

Last week, Arjun Kapoor shared a video from the event on Instagram. In it, we can see the actor giving a shoutout to his sister. On such a special occasion, Arjun Kapoor missed their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012 after a prolonged battle with cancer. In his note, the actor wrote, “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom…Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become…Proud of you, Ansh… You inspire me to never give up.”

Anshula Kapoor, however, was quick to reply. She dropped a love-filled note for her brother in the comments. It read, “I love you, bhai.” Anshula also added a red heart to it. Actress Kriti Sanon found it “cute.” As per Anushka Sharam and Bhumi Pednekar, the post was “so sweet.” Singer Sophie Choudry spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “Looking gorgeous.” Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of emojis under the post. Karan is married to Anshula's cousin Rhea Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor too shared a bunch of red hearts under the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor followed suit.

Take a look at the video here:

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey.